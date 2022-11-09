MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Round 3 Today, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2022 (Today): As per the recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 seat allotment result for round 3 today i.e., on 9th November. Candidates can check the MHT CET seat allotment result 2022 in online mode at cetcell.mahacet.org. They will have to use their application number and date of birth to check MHT CET seat allotment result 2022.

After the declaration of MHT CET seat allotment result 2022 for round 3, all the selected candidates will have to accept and confirm their seats between 10th to 12th November 2022 by 3 PM. As per the updates, the MHT CET seat allotment result 2022 for round 3 is prepared based on MHT CET result, number of seats available, total candidates applied etc.

MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 3 - Direct Link (Available Today)

How to check MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Round 3?

The MHT CET 2022 seat allotment result can be checked on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must know their allotted seats for admission, therefore, they can go through the steps to check MHT CET 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MHT CET - cetcell.mahacet.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the MHT CET round 3 allotment result link.

3rd Step - In the new login window, enter the application number and date of birth.

4th Step - Now, the MHT CET allotment result for round 3 will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Check and download the Maharashtra CET seat allotment letter.

What After the Release of MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Round 3?

Candidates who will be allotted seats under Maharashtra CET seat allotment 2022 round 3 have to either freeze, slide or float the seats. Candidates who are satisfied with their seats can use the freeze option, while candidates willing to have an upgraded seat can select slide option. Those who want to upgrade to any course at any college/institute have to select the float option. They must note that they have to reach the allotted institute for admission before the last date.

Also Read: DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2022 (Today): Check BA and BCom List at ncweb.du.ac.in