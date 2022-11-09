DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2022 (Today): Check BA and BCom List at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2022 (Today): The University of Delhi will release the 3rd cut-off list under the DU Non - Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) today. Once released, candidates will be able to download the DU NCWEB 3rd cutoff list 2022 at the official website - ncweb.du.ac.in. As per the notification, the DU NCWEB 3rd cut off list 2022 will be released for BA (Programme) and BCom programmes.

Based on the DU NCWEB 3rd cut-off list 2022, the online admission will begin tomorrow i.e. 10th November. The respective colleges will complete approvals for admission against the DU NCWEB third cut-off till 12th November. The admission to DU NCWEB will be based on the best of four subject marks of candidates in the qualifying exam or Class 12 exam, not the CUET scores.

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2022 for BA - Direct Link (Available Today)

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2022 for BCom - Direct Link (Available Today)

DU NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB 3rd cutoff list 9th November 2022 (Today) DU NCWEB Admission based on 3rd cutoff list 10th to 11th November 2022 Completion of approval by respective colleges 12th November 2022 Last date of payment of admission fees 13th November 2022

How To Download DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off List 2022?

The third DU NCWEB cut-off list will be released for BA, B.Com programmes in the form of pdf. DU NCWEB third cut off 2022 will include category, college and course-wise marks obtained by the candidates in the Class 12 exam. Know how to download Delhi University NCWEB 3rd cut-off list here -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The 3rd cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear the screen.

6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same.

DU NCWEB Cut-off List 2022

As per the schedule, soon after the DU NCWEB third cut off list is released, DU will release a special cut-off on 15th November 15 2022 subject to the vacant seats after the 1st to 3rd cut-off. Candidates can apply for admission against the DU NCWEB special cutoff from 16th to 17th November 2022. DU NCWEB 4th cut off list will be released on 22nd November 2022.

