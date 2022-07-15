    Miranda House named Best College of India in NIRF Rankings 2022, Check Top 10 Colleges List Here

    Updated: Jul 15, 2022 12:54 IST
    NIRF Rankings 2022 Top Colleges List
    NIRF Rankings 2022 Top Colleges List: Miranda House has emerged as the best college in the country in the recently announced NIRF Rankings 2022. Today morning, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF Rankings 2022 for 11 key categories, naming the top academic institutions in Engineering, MBA, Medical, Pharmacy and other key domains. In terms of colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House Colleges has continued to hold on the top spot on the List of Top 10 Colleges of India. The 2nd and 3rd Spot on the List is secured by Hindu College from Delhi and Presidency College, Bengaluru, Karnataka. In total over 200 colleges were assessed on different parameters to arrive at the Top Colleges in India List.

    NIRF Rankings 2022 Colleges: Top 10 Colleges in India

    As reported earlier, Miranda House, which is an affiliate college of Delhi University, has emerged as the top of the List of best colleges of India as per NIRF Rankings 2022. In terms of state-wise representation, Delhi has 5 Colleges on the list, followed by Tamil Nadu with 3 and West Bengal with 2 Colleges. The complete list of Top 10 Colleges of India can be found below:

    NIRF Ranking 2022

    Name of the College

    State

    1

    Miranda College

    Delhi

    2

    Hindu College

    Delhi

    3

    Presidency College

    Tamil Nadu

    4

    Loyola College

    Tamil Nadu

    5

    Lady Shri Ram College for Women

    Delhi

    6

    PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

    Tamil Nadu

    7

    Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

    Delhi

    8

    St Xavier's College

    West Bengal

    9

    Ramakrishna Misson Vidyamandir

    West Bengal

    10

    Kirori Mal College

    Delhi

    Last year as well, Miranda House College from Delhi University had secured the 1st Rank in the Colleges Category of NIRF Rankings 2022. In 2021, DU’s LSR College was placed in 2nd place while the Loyola College, Chennai had secured the 3rd Spot. The 4th Place was awarded to St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata and 5th Rank was given to Ramakrishna Mission Hindu College, Howrah.

    Also Read: NIRF Ranking 2022 Engineering: IIT Madras Tops Again, Check India's Top 10 Engineering Colleges Here

