Miranda House named Best College of India in NIRF Rankings 2022, Check Top 10 Colleges List Here

NIRF Rankings 2022 Top Colleges List: Miranda House has emerged as the best college in the country in the recently announced NIRF Rankings 2022. Today morning, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF Rankings 2022 for 11 key categories, naming the top academic institutions in Engineering, MBA, Medical, Pharmacy and other key domains. In terms of colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House Colleges has continued to hold on the top spot on the List of Top 10 Colleges of India. The 2nd and 3rd Spot on the List is secured by Hindu College from Delhi and Presidency College, Bengaluru, Karnataka. In total over 200 colleges were assessed on different parameters to arrive at the Top Colleges in India List.

NIRF Rankings 2022 Colleges: Top 10 Colleges in India

As reported earlier, Miranda House, which is an affiliate college of Delhi University, has emerged as the top of the List of best colleges of India as per NIRF Rankings 2022. In terms of state-wise representation, Delhi has 5 Colleges on the list, followed by Tamil Nadu with 3 and West Bengal with 2 Colleges. The complete list of Top 10 Colleges of India can be found below:

NIRF Ranking 2022 Name of the College State 1 Miranda College Delhi 2 Hindu College Delhi 3 Presidency College Tamil Nadu 4 Loyola College Tamil Nadu 5 Lady Shri Ram College for Women Delhi 6 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women Tamil Nadu 7 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College Delhi 8 St Xavier's College West Bengal 9 Ramakrishna Misson Vidyamandir West Bengal 10 Kirori Mal College Delhi

Last year as well, Miranda House College from Delhi University had secured the 1st Rank in the Colleges Category of NIRF Rankings 2022. In 2021, DU’s LSR College was placed in 2nd place while the Loyola College, Chennai had secured the 3rd Spot. The 4th Place was awarded to St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata and 5th Rank was given to Ramakrishna Mission Hindu College, Howrah.

Also Read: NIRF Ranking 2022 Engineering: IIT Madras Tops Again, Check India's Top 10 Engineering Colleges Here