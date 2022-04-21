Mumbai University Semester Exams 2022 Commence for third-year students online, check details here

Mumbai University exams: Mumbai University final year B.Com, BA, B.Sc exams have commenced for the colleges across the state. The university is conducting the exams in the online mode for the final year students. The university for the first time has sent a question bank of 250 questions to the college hours before the examination. The question bank was first sent for the postgraduate and self-financed courses last October. The exams for the third-year BA and B.Sc courses commenced today - April 21, 2022, while the B.com exams began on Tuesday.

Officials of the university when speaking to the media stated that efforts were made to include questions that needed understanding of concepts and a realistic result is expected. The university has been conducting the last four exams the online mode with over 90% clearing the exams in the first attempt.

Errors in a few questions

One of the college principals when speaking to the media stated that there were a few errors in the Financial Accounting Questions and multiple choices. Teachers selected 50 questions from the question bank after checking whether the answers matched.

Officials from the university stated that there could have been problems with selecting questions and the positions of the options may have changed. The colleges were given the option of choosing 50 questions from 250 which should not have been a problem. Officials also added that the university did not receive any complaints.

Mumbai University has asked all autonomous colleges to provide extra time to students to complete the exams after several students protested against the decision of the university to conduct the exams in offline mode. The university, in a circular, asked the colleges to keep ample breaks between two exams and ensure the mings are suitable for students to travel conveniently.

