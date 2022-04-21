IIFT To Accept IPMAT 2022 Scores For Admission To Integrated Programme In Management, Check Details Here

IIFT Admission 2022: Recently, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) launched a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) for the academic year 2022-23 at Kakinada campus. For admission to this new programme, IIFT will use the scores of IPMAT 2022 examination held by IIM Indore. Admission will be based on IPMAT entrance examination score, academic profile of class 10th and gender diversity, as per an official statement.

Students completing the programme will be awarded a Bachelor of Business Administration (Business Analytics) and a Master of Business Administration (International Business). The registration process for the IIFT integrated programme will likely begin from the first week of May 2022.

About Five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)

As per IIFT, the programme is equipped with an exit option which is an integral part of NEP 2020. It also follows a student-centric approach model. Under the framework, a degree (Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics) will be awarded to the students who complete the first three years.

The first three years of the IPM programme will be based on semester system with 160 credits, while the last two years will be based on trimester system (as per the prevailing MBA course structure) with 120 credits, bringing it to a total of 280 credits in five years.

IIFT IPM Eligibility and Seats

To apply for this IIFT IPM programme, candidates must have passed Class 12th in Arts, Commerce, or Science stream or equivalent with 60% marks or more in 2020, 2021 or appearing in 2022. They must have passed class 10th examination with 60% or more in the year not before 2018. Also, Mathematics or Business Mathematics as a subject in 10+2 level is mandatory. The student intake for the programme would be approximately 40.

IPM Programme To Impart knowledge and Skills for Managerial Roles

As per Professor Manoj Pant, Vice-Chancellor, IIFT, “The IPM Programme will impart knowledge and skills to students for managerial roles in the varied management functions across different industries. With the rigorous and holistic curriculum."

He further added, "students will be able to demonstrate problem-solving skills supported by appropriate analytical techniques and will use ethical and socially-conscious judgement while analysing business situations. Equipping students with conceptual, analytical, statistical, and interpersonal skills for managerial decision making is the objective”.

