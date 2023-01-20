Nagaland Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Routine Here

Nagaland Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has announced the annual board exam dates for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12. Students can download the Nagaland class 10, 12 routine 2023 from the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.
As per the announced exam dates, the NBSE HSLC 2023 exam for class 10 will be held from March 10 to 22, whereas the Nagaland board HSSLC 2023 exam for class 12 will be conducted between March 9 and 31. While releasing NBSE HSLC, HSSLC routine 2023, the Nagaland board also informed that the exam dates will not be altered in the event of any unforeseen holiday.
Nagaland Class 10 Date Sheet 2023, Check HSLC Routine
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 10, 2023
|
English
|
March 13, 2023
|
Science
|
March 15, 2023
|
Second Language(Hindi/ Alternative English/ Sumi/ Lotha/ Tenyidie/ Ao/ Bengali)
|
March 17, 2023
|
Social Science
|
March 20, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 22, 2023
|
Sixth Subject(Foundation of Information Technology/ Music/ Home Science/ Book Keeping & Accountancy/ Environmental Education)
|
Vocational Subjects (9am to 11am)(Information Technology Enabled Services/ Tourism & Hospitality/Beauty and wellness/Electronics and Hardware/ Multi skill foundation course/ Agriculture/ Retail/ Healthcare)
Nagaland Class 12 Date Sheet 2023, Check HSSLC Routine
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 9, 2023
|
English
|
March 11, 2023
|
Geography/ Entrepreneurship/ Music
|
March 14, 2023
|
History/ Accountancy/ Physics
|
March 16, 2023
|
Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha
|
March 18, 2023
|
Sociology/ Business Studies
|
March 21, 2023
|
Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Chemistry
|
March 23, 2023
|
Education/Psychology
|
March 25, 2023
|
Economics/Biology
|
March 27, 2023
|
Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
March 29, 2023
|
Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics
|
March 31, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects (9:00 am to 11:00 am)Information Technology Enabled Services/ Retail/Healthcare/Beauty and Wellness/Electronics and Hardware/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Automotive)
