Nagaland Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Routine Here

    NBSE Class 10, 12 Routine 2023 (OUT): NBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 time tables 2023 for annual board exams. Nagaland  HSLC 2023 exam will be held from March 10 to 22, whereas NBSE HSSLC 2023 exam will be conducted between March 9 to 31. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Jan 20, 2023 12:34 IST
    Nagaland Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has announced the annual board exam dates for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12. Students can download the Nagaland class 10, 12 routine 2023 from the official website - nbsenl.edu.in. 

    As per the announced exam dates, the NBSE HSLC 2023 exam for class 10 will be held from March 10 to 22, whereas the Nagaland board HSSLC 2023 exam for class 12 will be conducted between March 9 and 31. While releasing NBSE HSLC, HSSLC routine 2023, the Nagaland board also informed that the exam dates will not be altered in the event of any unforeseen holiday. 

    Nagaland Class 10 Date Sheet 2023, Check HSLC Routine 

    Dates

    Subjects

    March 10, 2023

    English

    March 13, 2023

    Science

    March 15, 2023

    Second Language(Hindi/ Alternative English/ Sumi/ Lotha/ Tenyidie/ Ao/ Bengali)

    March 17, 2023

    Social Science

    March 20, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 22, 2023

    Sixth Subject(Foundation of Information Technology/ Music/ Home Science/ Book Keeping & Accountancy/ Environmental Education)

    Vocational Subjects (9am to 11am)(Information Technology Enabled Services/ Tourism & Hospitality/Beauty and wellness/Electronics and Hardware/ Multi skill foundation course/ Agriculture/ Retail/ Healthcare)

    Nagaland Class 12 Date Sheet 2023, Check HSSLC Routine 

    Dates 

    Subjects

    March 9, 2023

    English

    March 11, 2023

    Geography/ Entrepreneurship/ Music

    March 14, 2023

    History/ Accountancy/ Physics

    March 16, 2023

    Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha

    March 18, 2023

    Sociology/ Business Studies

    March 21, 2023

    Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Chemistry

    March 23, 2023

    Education/Psychology

    March 25, 2023

    Economics/Biology

    March 27, 2023

    Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

    March 29, 2023

    Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics

    March 31, 2023

    Vocational Subjects (9:00 am to 11:00 am)Information Technology Enabled Services/ Retail/Healthcare/Beauty and Wellness/Electronics and Hardware/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Automotive)

