Nagaland Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Routine Here

Nagaland Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has announced the annual board exam dates for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12. Students can download the Nagaland class 10, 12 routine 2023 from the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.

As per the announced exam dates, the NBSE HSLC 2023 exam for class 10 will be held from March 10 to 22, whereas the Nagaland board HSSLC 2023 exam for class 12 will be conducted between March 9 and 31. While releasing NBSE HSLC, HSSLC routine 2023, the Nagaland board also informed that the exam dates will not be altered in the event of any unforeseen holiday.

Nagaland Class 10 Date Sheet 2023, Check HSLC Routine

Dates Subjects March 10, 2023 English March 13, 2023 Science March 15, 2023 Second Language(Hindi/ Alternative English/ Sumi/ Lotha/ Tenyidie/ Ao/ Bengali) March 17, 2023 Social Science March 20, 2023 Mathematics March 22, 2023 Sixth Subject(Foundation of Information Technology/ Music/ Home Science/ Book Keeping & Accountancy/ Environmental Education) Vocational Subjects (9am to 11am)(Information Technology Enabled Services/ Tourism & Hospitality/Beauty and wellness/Electronics and Hardware/ Multi skill foundation course/ Agriculture/ Retail/ Healthcare)

Nagaland Class 12 Date Sheet 2023, Check HSSLC Routine

Dates Subjects March 9, 2023 English March 11, 2023 Geography/ Entrepreneurship/ Music March 14, 2023 History/ Accountancy/ Physics March 16, 2023 Alternative English/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Tenyidie/ Sumi/ Ao/ Lotha March 18, 2023 Sociology/ Business Studies March 21, 2023 Political Science/Fundamentals of Business Mathematics/Chemistry March 23, 2023 Education/Psychology March 25, 2023 Economics/Biology March 27, 2023 Computer Science/ Informatics Practices March 29, 2023 Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/Mathematics March 31, 2023 Vocational Subjects (9:00 am to 11:00 am)Information Technology Enabled Services/ Retail/Healthcare/Beauty and Wellness/Electronics and Hardware/Tourism and Hospitality/Agriculture/Automotive)

