Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022 announced for Computer Science Students by IIsc Bangalore

Summer Internship: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced a Summer Internship Programme for its Computer Science and Automation students. The Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022 is being provided in collaboration with Microsoft Research India. Students interested in applying for the Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022 can visit the official website for the same until May 10, 2022, to submit the internship applications.

The Summer Internship programme will have each intern assigned a faculty member of CSA to mentor them during the internship. It is expected that the internship will be from June 1 to July 31, 2022. The exact date however can be flexible and may be decided in consultation with the respective internship mentors.

Who can apply for the internship programme?

The Summer Internship programme is open for the bachelors programmes including B.E/ B.Tech/B.Stat/B.Math/B.Sc and Masters programme (M.E./M.Tech/M.Stat/M.Sc) programmes in Computer Science and allied courses.

The results for the Summer Internship programme will be announced by May 17, 2022 and selected candidates will receive a consolidated amount of Rs. 10,000 per month as stipend. The internship programme will be either physical, virtual or in a hybrid mode.

The applications of the students will be reviewed by a committee of faculty members at CSA and selected candidates will be informed by May 20, 2022. It must also be noted that the selection committee’s decision will be considered as final and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained by the authorities.

