NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card Today, Download at nata.in, Direct Link Here

NATA 2022 Phase 2: The Council of Architecture will be releasing the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card today. Students appearing for the NATA 2022 Phase 2 examination will be able to download the NATA Phase 2 Admit Card through the link which will be made available on the official website.

Candidates can download the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card on the official website - nata.in. Students can download the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card by entering the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Application Number and Password in the Admit Card link provided.

The NATA 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the examinations. NATA 2022 Phase 2 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2022 while the Phase 3 of the exams will be conducted on August 7, 2022.

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card (Direct Link Soon)

Steps to check NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card

To download the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the NATA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Login credentials in the link provided

Step 4: The NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Check through the details on the admit card and download for further reference

Information Given on NATA 2022 Admit Card

The NATA 2022 Admit Card will be made available on the official website of the Council of Architecture. The Admit card for NATA 2022 will include the following details.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Exam details

Schedule and Reporting Time

Exam Day instructions and details

NATA 2022 Exam Pattern

The NATA 2022 examination will be conducted in the online mode. Students will be required to answer 200 MCQs for 200 marks. In order to qualify the exams students need to secure a minimum of 75 marks in the exams.

