NATA 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

NATA 2023 Exam Dates Announced: As per the latest updates, the Council of Architecture has announced the exam dates for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Interested candidates can apply for NATA 2023 on the official website i.e. nata.in. According to the revised schedule, the first exam of NATA 2023 will be conducted on April 21, 2023.

Previously, the first exam of NATA was scheduled for April 22, 2023. However, due to a public holiday on a similar date, the authorities have rescheduled the exam for April 21, 2023. The authorities will conduct the NATA 2023 exam in 2 sessions. The first session will be held between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm. Whereas the second session will be conducted between 2.30 and 5.30 pm.

NATA 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date Session Timings First NATA Exam April 21, 2023, Session 1- 10.00 am to 1.00 pm Session 2- 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm Second NATA Exam May 28, 2023, Session 1- 10.00 am to 1.00 pm Session 2- 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm Third NATA Exam July 9, 2023 Session 1- 10.00 am to 1.00 pm Session 2- 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

How to Apply for NATA 2023 Exam?

Candidates willing to register for NATA 2023 can visit the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA 2023 registration

Step 3: Enter registration details and submit

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered email ID/application no. and password

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the NATA 2023 application form

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

