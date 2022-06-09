NATA Admit Card 2022 Released, Get Direct Link Here, Download at nata.in

NATA Admit Card 2022 (Released): The NATA 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 of the Architecture Entrance Exam has been released. The Council of Architecture (CoA) which conducts the NATA 2022 Entrance exam, has released the NATA 2022 Admit Cards for all the candidates who had successfully registered for the examination. Candidates can now download their individual hall tickets or admit cards for the upcoming NATA Admit Card 2022 online by logging onto the exam portal - nata.in. Alternatively, a direct link to access and download NATA 2022 Admit Card is also provided below:

Download NATA 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

NATA 2022 Phase 1 Exam on 12th June

NATA 2022 Phase 1 Exam will be held on 12th June 2022 as per the schedule released by the CoA. This will be followed by Phase 2 Exam being held on 3rd July while the 3rd Phase of NATA 2022 exam will be held on 24th June 2022. In terms of exam slots or timings, NATA Exam 2022 will be held in two sessions i.e., Morning session from 10 AM to 1 PM and Afternoon Session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Details to be checked on NATA Admit Card 2022

NATA 2022 Admit Cards have been released by exam authority for all the candidates who have registered for the entrance exam. However, even after downloading NATA Admit Card 2022, candidates are advised to crosscheck and verify all the details provided on it. The admit card for NATA Phase 1 Exam will contain important details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines. All of these details are to be verified by the candidate after downloading their hall ticket. In case there is any error or discrepancy in the NATA Admit Card 2022 details, they can reach out to NATA help desk at 9560707764 or 9319275557 from 10 am to 7 pm or through email at nata.helpdesk2021@gmail.com.

How to Download NATA Admit Card 2022 online?

Candidates who have registered for the NATA 2022 1st Test have been issued admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming examination. Such candidates can download NATA Admit Card 2022 online by logging onto the exam portal - nata.in. In order to obtain the admit card for NATA Test 1, candidates will need to click on NATA Registration 2022 Link and log onto the candidate portal using their registered credentials. After logging on, they will find the link to download NATA Admit Card 2022 for Session 1 in PDF format. After downloading the hall ticket on their system, candidates can also take printout of the hall tickets for future reference.

