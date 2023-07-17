  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 Today, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 Today, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023: COA will announce the NATA phase 3 results today, July 17, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can download their scorecards at nata.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 17, 2023 16:55 IST
NATA 2023 Phase 3 Result
NATA 2023 Phase 3 Result

NATA 2023 Phase 3 Result: The Council of Architecture (COA) will release the results for the NATA Phase 3 exam today: July 17, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) third test that was conducted on July 9, 2023, can check and download their results from the official website- nata.in, once available. 

As per the details available on the official website, the results of the third test will be announced by the council on July 17, 2023, at 8 pm. Earlier the results and scorecards were scheduled to be released at 5 pm. Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as application number and password in the result login window to get the NATA Phase 3 result and scorecards. 

According to the schedule, the NATA exam for phase 3 was conducted on July 9, 2023, in an online computer-based test mode, at 85 centres in the country and 8 international centres in two sessions. 

NATA Exam 3 Result 2023 Date and Time  

The NATA phase 3 exam results and scorecards for the academic year 2023 will be made available at 8 pm today: July 17, 2023. Check the notification on the official website below:

NATA Test 3 Result 2023

Details mentioned on the NATA scorecard 2023

After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to cross-check all the details given on it carefully. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the following details will be mentioned on it.

Candidate’s name

Candidate's parent's name

Application number

Roll number

Gender

Date of birth

Category

Obtained marks in each section 

Marks obtained out of 200 (aggregate score)

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to download NATA Phase 3 scorecard 2023 online?

Candidates who have given the NATA phase 3 entrance exam 2023 to get admission into the first year of the 5-year B.Arch degree programme at architectural institutions throughout the country can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of COA- nata.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the NATA third tets result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new result login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details such as the application number and password

Step 5: Submit the details and download the NATA scorecard for future reference

Also Read: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Rank List Released, Download PDFs Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023