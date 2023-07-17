NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 Today, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

NATA 2023 Phase 3 Result: The Council of Architecture (COA) will release the results for the NATA Phase 3 exam today: July 17, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) third test that was conducted on July 9, 2023, can check and download their results from the official website- nata.in, once available.

As per the details available on the official website, the results of the third test will be announced by the council on July 17, 2023, at 8 pm. Earlier the results and scorecards were scheduled to be released at 5 pm. Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as application number and password in the result login window to get the NATA Phase 3 result and scorecards.

According to the schedule, the NATA exam for phase 3 was conducted on July 9, 2023, in an online computer-based test mode, at 85 centres in the country and 8 international centres in two sessions.

NATA Exam 3 Result 2023 Date and Time

The NATA phase 3 exam results and scorecards for the academic year 2023 will be made available at 8 pm today: July 17, 2023. Check the notification on the official website below:

Details mentioned on the NATA scorecard 2023

After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to cross-check all the details given on it carefully. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the following details will be mentioned on it.

Candidate’s name Candidate's parent's name Application number Roll number Gender Date of birth Category Obtained marks in each section Marks obtained out of 200 (aggregate score) Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to download NATA Phase 3 scorecard 2023 online?

Candidates who have given the NATA phase 3 entrance exam 2023 to get admission into the first year of the 5-year B.Arch degree programme at architectural institutions throughout the country can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of COA- nata.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the NATA third tets result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new result login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details such as the application number and password

Step 5: Submit the details and download the NATA scorecard for future reference

