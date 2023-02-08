NBE FDST 2022 Result Announced at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

NBE FDST Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 for BDS graduates today - February 8, 2023. Candidates can check NBE FDST result 2022 pdf on the official website- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. As per FDST result pdf, a total of 11 candidates have qualified for appearing in the viva-voce exam.

The NBE FDST result 2023 will include details about the qualifying marks, roll number, total marks, paper-wise marks and qualifying status. The FDST exam is conducted for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) possessing primary dental qualifications awarded by dental institutions outside India.

NBE FDST Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check NBE FDST Result 2022?

The result of the Foreign Dental Screening Test for BDS graduates has been released in the form of PDF. They will be able to check their qualifying status in the NBE FDST result. Candidates can check their FDST result 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the public notice section.

3rd Step - Now, click on Result of FDST - 2022 (BDS) held on 20th January 2023.

4th Step - A pdf file will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download FDST result and save the same for future references.

What After the announcement of NBE FDST Result 2022?

After the release of FDST result 2022, all the qualified candidates will have to appear for viva-voce. The date and venue for FDST viva-voce exam will be intimated to the qualified candidates individually. As per Dental Council of India Screening Test Regulations 2009, (amended up to September 2018), a candidate has to score 50% in each paper individually to qualify for viva-voce exam.

