IIT Madras to Introduce Minor Stream in Personal and Professional Development, Check Details Here

IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to launch a minor stream in Personal and Professional Development. As per the recent updates, the programmes in the new minor stream are aimed to help students in their both professional and personal development. However, the academic body of IIT Madras has recently approved the proposal to start the new minor stream.

As per the recent updates, the new minor stream will be open to all the students of B.Tech and Dual Degrees programmes whereas the courses that are offered in the programme will be available as elective courses to all students of IITM in spite of their programme.

As per the reports, the institute already offers various courses for personal and professional growth and leadership development. However, the new minor stream will boost the efforts of the institute to change student talent, culture and leadership development, the reports added.

