    IIT Madras to Introduce Minor Stream in Personal and Professional Development, Check Details Here

    IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to launch a minor stream in Personal and Professional Development. As per the recent updates, this stream will be made available for all the students of B.Tech and Dual Degree programmes. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 8, 2023 15:44 IST
    IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to launch a minor stream in Personal and Professional Development. As per the recent updates, the programmes in the new minor stream are aimed to help students in their both professional and personal development. However, the academic body of IIT Madras has recently approved the proposal to start the new minor stream.

    As per the recent updates, the new minor stream will be open to all the students of B.Tech and Dual Degrees programmes whereas the courses that are offered in the programme will be available as elective courses to all students of IITM in spite of their programme. 

