NBSE Board Exam 2023: Admit Cards for Classes 10, 12 will be Available After Feb 27, Check Details Here

NBSE Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) announced that the NBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Cards for classes 10 and 12 will be made available to the students after February 27, 2023. As per the official notification, all schools are requested to issue the NBSE Board Exam 2023 admit cards after February 27, 2023, due to Assembly Elections.

However, students who are appearing for the NBSE Board Exams 2023 will be able to collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

NBSE Admit Card 2023 Official Notice PDF

According to the official notice released by the Nagaland Board, the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Admit Cards 2023 will be distributed to the school centres from February 9, 2023. However, schools are advised to collect the admit cards when centre superintendents notified the schools that they are appearing under their centres.

Nagaland Board Exam Dates 2023

As per the recent updates, the NBSE Class 10th examinations are scheduled to be held on March 10, 2023, and will conclude on March 22, 2023. Whereas the NBSE Class 12th board examinations will be conducted from March 9, 2023, to March 31, 2023. However, the NBSE board exams will be conducted in a single shift starting from 9 am to 12 pm.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2023

As per the recent updates, the NBSE released the board exam datesheet for classes 10th and 12th on January 20, 2023. However, the board examinations are scheduled to be conducted in March. It is advisable for students who are appearing for the HSLC, and HSSLC 2023 examinations to carry their hall tickets to their respective examination centres.

