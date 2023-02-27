NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon, Know Where to Collect

NBSE HSLC HSSLC Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) is expected to release the HSLC and HSSLC admit cards soon. The authorities earlier released a notification stating that the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 will be made available to the students after February 27, 2023. The school heads will ask the students to collect the admit cards soon.

According to the notification released, the NBSE 10, 12 Admit Card had to be delivered to the Centers Schools by February 9, 2023. The Centre Superintendents must be there to receive the examination stationeries and admit cards. School Heads were required to collect the Admit cards from the centre schools on their order.

When & Where Can Students Collect Nagaland Board Admit Card?

As per the official schedule, students will be summoned by the school authorities anytime after February 27, 2023, to collect the hall tickets. The admit card is to be issued after the State Assembly Elections get over i.e. today.

The School authorities will ask the students to come to the respective schools and collect the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Admit Card 2023 stamped by the School Principal or Chairman.

Once the admit card is issued to the students. They must check all the details mentioned on it thoroughly. If they find any error discrepancy, students must contact the concerned authorities and get the errors rectified.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exams 2023

The authorities have already released the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Date Sheet 2023 on the official website i.e.nbsenl.edu.in. It must be noted that the dates will not be altered under any circumstances.

As per the Nagaland Board Exam Sheet 2023, the NBSE HSLC 2023 exam for class 10th will be held from March 10 to 22, whereas the Nagaland board HSSLC 2023 exam for class 12th will be conducted between March 9 and 31.

