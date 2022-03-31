NEET UG 2022 Dates: Exam Likely on July 17, Application from April 2, Notification Today @ neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Exam Date Update: NEET UG 2022 Exam is likely to be held on 17th July, as per the latest media reports. A leading media agency has shared an important update about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 examination. The report says that senior officials at NTA have hinted that the undergraduate level medical entrance test is likely to be held in 3rd week of July. Sharing a tentative date, the report says that the NEET 2022 Date has been finalized and it will be held most likely on 17th July 2022. The report also mentions that to confirm the NEET UG 2022 Dates and the complete exam schedule, the exam authority is expected to release a detailed notification soon on the official portal – neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2022 Registrations Expected from 2nd April Onwards

While actual dates and NEET 2022 Exam Schedule will be announced by the exam authorities soon, reports say that the registration process for the same will begin from 2nd April 2022 onwards. Keeping in mind the application timeline, the NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 official notification soon, mostly by 31st March – late evening. However, these dates and tentative in nature and students should stay tuned to jagranjosh.com or official website for latest updates.

NEET 2022 in Offline Mode, Exam in 13 Languages

As per the official update, the NEET 2022 exam will be held in offline mode i.e., pen-and-paper mode across the country. Nearly 16 lakh students or medical aspirants from across the country are expected to register and appear for the medical entrance examination to be held in July 2022. The exam will be held in 13 different languages including English, Hindi and Urdu. In addition to this, the exam will also be held in 10 regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu at the respective regional centres.

