NEET 2022: NTA releases Exam City Intimation Slips, NEET Admit Cards Expected Soon @neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips Released: With the exam date approaching, NTA has released the NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips for all the registered candidates. As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency, which is in charge of holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022, has made available the Advance Intimation of Examination City on the official portal. All candidates who have registered for the NEET UG 2022 Exam are advised to log onto the official website to be able to check their NEET UG 2022 Exam City allotted to them via the portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To make this process simpler, a direct link for NEET Exam City 2022 Advance Intimation Slip for Exam City is also provided below, using which candidates can easily access the same:

NEET 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon

With the exam city intimation slips issued, students will now be able to check which city has been allotted to them for the NEET UG 2022 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 17th July 2022. The advance intimation of exam city is done by the NTA to allow candidates enough time to make the necessary arrangements for travel and other logistical arrangements. In order to access and download NEET Advance Exam City Intimation Slip, candidates are required to enter their NEET 2022 application number, date of birth and security pin in the concerned page. Following this, the slip will be generated and made available to the students online.

When will NTA release NEET admit card 2022?

NTA is expected to issue NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming entrance exam soon. The NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards are likely to be issued around 15 days prior to the exam date, but so far, NTA has been completely silent as to when they will be issued. The hall tickets for NEET 2022 Exam will be the mandatory document without which students will not be granted entry in the exam centre. The NEET Admit Card 2022 will also contain the necessary details and information including exam city, exam centre name and address and exam-day instructions that are to be followed by the candidates. Like the exam city intimation slip and all other important documents, NEET Admit Card 2022 will also be issued to the candidates online via the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

