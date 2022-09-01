NEET Answer Key 2022 Errors: Option 5 Marked as Correct Answer in NEET UG Answer Key by NTA

NEET Answer Key 2022 Errors: National Testing Agency (NTA) released National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) answer key on 31st August 2022. Candidates can download the NEET answer key and response sheet in online mode from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As per the official notice, candidates will be able to challenge NEET UG 2022 answer key till 2nd September 2022. They will have to pay Rs 200 as an objection fee for each answer key or question challenge.

This year, before the release of the NEET answer key 2022, experts have pointed out that the NTA has made some errors in the NEET UG exam. Students have also expressed concerns and have claimed on that out of the 4 options, the NEET answer key released by the NTA has marked option 5 as the correct answer.

Other Issues in NEET Answer Key 2022

When the answer key of NEET UG was released, Initially, candidates were not able to download the answer key or response sheet. They took to social media to raise their concerns about the error shown when entering the login credentials and trying to download the provisional answer key. They have also expressed concerns on social media as they have been facing difficulty in raising objections. Check Tweet below -

How To Challenge NEET Answer Key 2022?

A total of 200 questions were asked in the NEET UG 2022 exam, out of which candidates had to answer only 180 questions. In case of any error, they can raise objections in NEET answer key 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the NTA NEET UG 2022 official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the NEET 2022 answer key challenge link.

3rd Step - Login by entering NEET UG registration number and password.

4th Step - Click on the - Apply for NEET answer key 2022 challenge tab.

5th Step - Select the NEET 2022 question paper code. Each question will have two columns - Answer as per NTA and Suggested answer by candidate.

6th Step - Select the question to challenge and submit the correct answer. Also, verify the challenges opted for, pay the fees and click on the final submit button.

