NEET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Know How to Calculate Scores By Using NEET UG Answer Key, Raise Objections at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the official answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET - UG). Candidates who appeared in the medical entrance examination can download the NEET answer key from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, NTA has also released the NEET 2022 OMR sheet.

If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the recorded response, they can also challenge the answer sheet. After considering and evaluating all challenges, the NTA will release the final NEET UG answer key. With the help of NEET UG answer key, candidates can estimate their expected NEET scores.

How to Calculate Scores By Using NEET Answer Key 2022?

After the release of answer key of NEET UG 2022, candidates can calculate their probable scores. For this, they will have to match their answers with those given in the answer key of NEET-UG. To do, they need to know the marking scheme of NEET UG. Check below the table for details -

Particulars Marks allotted For each correct answer + 4 For each incorrect answer - 1 For questions with more than one response 0 For unanswered questions 0

Also, in case, more than one answer is marked for a question, candidates must consider it to be unanswered. The formula to compute the final NEET 2022 scores is - NEET 2022 scoring formula = [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] - [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)].

How To Raise Objections in NEET Answer Key 2022?

After checking the provisional NEET 2022 answer key, if a candidate finds any error with any given answer, then they can raise objection against the answer key of NEET 2022. To do so, they need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. They need to click on - Answer Key, Scanned Image of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Response Challenge, then login with the required credentials and challenge the same.

Also, they need to pay Rs.200 for submitting the objection. The fee has to be paid online after filling the objection form and can be remitted via Credit card/ Debit card/ Net Banking. The amount will not be refunded even if the authority accepts the challenge. After considering and evaluating all challenges, the NTA will release the final NEET UG answer key.

