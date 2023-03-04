NEET Application Form 2023 Expected To Release Tomorrow, Know Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG Application Form 2023: As per reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG application form tomorrow on March 5, 2023. Once released, candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 at - neet.nta.nic.in. As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the release of NTA NEET application form 2023. However, it is expected to be released tomorrow.

Candidates who have completed or are appearing in Class 12 or an equivalent examination are eligible to fill up the NEET UG application form 2023 exam. The Class 12 or equivalent appearing candidates must have taken Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English subjects in Class 12.

NEET UG 2023 Dates

Events Dates NEET UG Registration March 2023, (Tentative) NEET UG Exam May 7, 2023

How To Fill NEET UG Application Form 2023?

Candidates can fill up the NEET 2023 form at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. They will have to fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee. Go through the steps to know how to apply for NEET UG 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Registration for NEET UG 2023.

3rd Step - On the next page select - New registration.

4th Step - Complete the registration, login and fill the NEET application form.

5th Step - After filling up the form, upload the required documents.

6th Step - Now, pay the application fee and submit the NEET 2023 application form.

NEET UG 2023 Application Fees

To complete the NEET registration, candidates will have to pay the specified fees. They can pay the NEET 2023 application fee through Debit/Credit/Net banking or Unified Payment Interface (UPI) using State Bank of India/Syndicate Bank/ICICI Bank/HDFC Bank/Paytm service provider. Check below category-wise application fees here -

Categories Application fee General/OBC Candidates Rs. 1600 General-EWS/ OBC-NCL Rs 1500 SC/ST/PH Candidates Rs. 900

