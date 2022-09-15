    NEET MDS 2022: MCC Starts NEET MDS Counselling Registration for Round 1 at mcc.nic.in

    NEET MDS 2022: MCC has released the counselling registration form for NEET Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) in online mode at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register for the NEET MDS counselling for round 1 till 23rd September 2022. Know updates here. 

    Updated: Sep 15, 2022 18:31 IST
    NEET MDS 2022: As per the recent updates, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the counselling registrations of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2022) for round 1. Candidates can register for NEET MDS counselling process in online mode at mcc.nic.in. As per the released date, candidates can register for the NEET MDS counselling for round 1 till 23rd September 2022. 
     
    All the qualified candidates in the entrance exam will have to fill their choice of courses and colleges for admission to 50% of All India Quota seats under dental, central, and deemed universities. Through NEET MDS 2022 counselling process, admission will be granted to around 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats under the AIQ scheme. 
     

    NEET MDS Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1 

    Events 

    Dates 

    NEET MDS Registration/ Payment

    15th to 23rd September 2022

    NEET MDS Choice filling/ Locking

    20th to 25th September 2022

    NEET MDS Verification

    23rd to 24th September 2022

    NEET MDS Seat allotment

    26th to 27th September 2022

    NEET MDS Allotment Result

    28th September 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    29th September to 4th October 2022 

    How to Register for NEET MDS Counselling 2022? 

    NEET MDS counselling 2022 is held for admission to 50% All India Quota (AIQ). The counselling is conducted for candidates who have qualified for the NEET MDS exam. Go through the steps to know how to register for NEET MDS counselling -
     
    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - the NEET MDS.
    • 3rd Step - Click on the  - New online registration for round 1.
    • 4th Step - Enter details for registration and login with the generated credentials.
    • 5th Step - Now, fill the form, pay the fees and submit the same. 

    What After Registration of NEET MDS Counselling 2022 For Round 1?

    After the registration of NEET MDS counselling, MCC will release the result of round 1. The result will be announced based on the NEET MDS merit rank, preferences filled by the candidates and availability of the seats.  Those who will be allotted seats in NEET MDS counselling will have to download the allotment letter and report to the allotted college for further admission process.  

