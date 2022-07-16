NEET MDS Result 2022 (OUT): NEET MDS Merit List Released, Scorecards on 27th July at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS Result 2022 (OUT): NEET MDS Merit List 2022 has been released on 15th July 2022, as per the latest update. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has formally released the NEET MDS 2022 Result in the form of a combined merit list for the PG Dental Entrance Exam. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET MDS 2022 Exam held recently, can now check their Result and overall merit position on the list by logging onto the portal - natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, a direct link to access NEET MDS Merit List 2022 is also placed below:

Check NEET MDS Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET MDS Scorecard 2022 on 27th July

Candidates should note that the NEET MDS 2022 Merit List issued by the NBEMS recently, is for the state-level entrance exam which was held on 2nd May 2022. Following the completion of the exam, the authority declared NEET MDS 2022 Results on 27th May 2022 and the final NEET MDS Merit List 2022 has been issued today. The next step in the admission cycle for PG Dental Entrance Exam would be publishing of individual scorecards for the candidates. As per the notification, NEET MDS Result Scorecards will be issued by the authority on 27th July 2022. Like all other key documents and notifications, the NEET MDS 2022 Scorecards will also be published online and made available via natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in.

How to check NEET MDS Merit List 2022 online?

NEET MDS 2022 Merit List has been published by the NBEMS on their official portal/website - natboard.edu.in. The detailed step-by-step process for the same has been listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the portal - natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on link for "NEET MDs 2022 Merit List"

Step 3: A PDF file will open on the screen with NEET MDS 2022 Merit List

Step 4: Search for your individual merit position using exam roll number

Step 5: Save a copy of NEET MDS Merit List 2022 on your device for future reference

NEET MDS 2022 Merit List as per Cut-offs

Candidates should note that the NEET MDS 2022 Merit List issued today is for the 50 percent of the All-India Quota, AIQ Seats in Post Graduate MDS courses. The merit list has been prepared as per the NEET MDS Cut-off 2022 announced earlier. As per that, the Cut off scores for General and EWS candidates is 263. For SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates the cut off score is 227 and for PwD candidates from the General Category, the cut off score is 245.

