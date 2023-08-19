NEET PG 2023 choice filling window for round 2 opens, enter choices at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice filling facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG counselling 2023 round 2, today - August 19, 2023. Candidates can fill in their options for NEET PG counselling online at the official website: mcc.nic.in. The last date to fill and lock choices is August 22, 2023.

The MCC will conduct two more rounds after rounds for all India quota (AIQ) seats. This year the MCC is conducting the NEET PG counselling process for 26,168 Doctor of Medicine, 13,649 Master of Surgery and 922 PG Diploma and 1,338 DNB CET seats. A total of 6,102 colleges and 649 hospitals are participating in the process.

NEET PG Counselling Choice Filling Facility for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates

The NEET PG choice filling and locking process for the second round will continue till August 22. Candidates can check below the round 2 schedules of NEET PG:

Events Dates Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 2 Till August 21, 2023 (8 PM) Last date fill and lock choices for counselling round 2 August 22, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 23 to 24, 2023 Result of NEET PG seat allotment round 2 August 25, 2023 Uploading of documents August 26, 2023 Reporting at the allotted college August 27 to September 4, 2023 Verification of joined candidates by institutes September 5 to 6, 2023

How to fill choices in NEET PG Counselling 2023?

They can fill their choices online by visiting the official website. If a candidate forgets to lock the choices filled, then his choices will be automatically locked. To fill choices in for NEET PG, candidates can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link, on the homepage

Step 3: Login and the application form will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the choices, save and submit it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

Also Read: UP NEET UG merit list 2023 today at upneet.gov.in, check choice filling date here