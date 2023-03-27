NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates Expected Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 soon in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG exam 2023 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. Once the registration window is activated, candidates can register themselves for three rounds of counselling from the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct four rounds of NEET PG 2023 AIQ counselling i.e. round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy counselling round for the students who are wishing to get admission into NEET PG colleges in India. Moreover, those candidates who secure marks more than or equal to the counselling cutoff marks are assigned to the NEET PG seat allotment round.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Process

The NEET PG 2023 counselling process will include registrations, fee payment, choice filling and locking of selected courses and colleges, verification process by institutes, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment result and reporting to allotted colleges. As per the recent updates, the counselling process for NEET PG 2023 is conducted for admission to the following quotas given below.

50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats

50% State Quota seats

Armed Forces Medical Services

Deemed Universities

Central Universities i.e. DU, AMU, BHU

ESIC Colleges

NEET PG 2023

The NBE has released the scorecards for the NEET PG exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2023 exam can check and download their respective scorecards by visiting the official website.

Also Read: TANCET 2023 Result Soon: Over 30,000 Candidates Registered for MBA, MCA Exam, Check Stats Here