NEET PG 2023: FAIMA, Medical Aspirants Protest for Postponement of Exams, Check Details Here

    As per the reports, the NEET PG aspirants and FAIMA doctors protested at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding the postponement of the medical entrance exam. As per the calendar released by the National Board of Examinations, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023. Check more details given here.

    Updated: Feb 10, 2023 17:02 IST
    As per the media reports, the medical aspirants of NEET PG 2023 and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) protested for the postponement of exams. The protest was held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi a few days back. 

    The doctors and students are demanding that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam which is being conducted for Postgraduate admissions must be postponed by the examination committee. 

    As per the official schedule released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 is scheduled to be organized on March 5, 2023. Moreover, the candidates are urging the concerned authorities to postpone the medical entrance exam to May or June 2023.

     

    NEET PG Internship Eligibility

    At present, the eligibility deadline for interns is June 30 whereas the exam date is March 5, 2023. The FAIMA Chief, Rohan Krishan proclaimed that there is a huge gap between the counselling and the examination dates. Therefore, if the NEET PG can be postponed, aspirants will have the chance to utilise this time efficiently in their studies and get the speciality of their choice. Otherwise, the time period from March to June will be totally a waste of time for candidates.

    Also, if the candidates appear for the NEET PG 2023 exam in March, then the medical counselling process will begin in June soon after the result is declared. During this time period, students will not be able to enrol for a job due to the short time left. Dr Manish Jangra, Founder and Chief Advisor of All India Medical Association further explained that if the NEET PG exam is conducted in March, then at least candidates will be able to study during these months.

     

    Protestors' Demand for Exam Postponement

    Several protesters claimed that the medical aspirants are currently adjusting to the delays of the Covid pandemic in which the healthcare sector played a vital role. Additionally, they urged the government to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam immediately and also allow a maximum number of interns to take part in the examination system.

    More than 80 people participated in the protest that included NEET PG aspirants as well as office-bearers of the medical association.

     

    Mansukh Mandaviya’s Response

    Reacting to the protest, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, Mansukh L. Mandaviya stated in the Lok Sabha session that the NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed. However, the government has extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023. The Minister stands clear on the fact that the exam will not be postponed. 

