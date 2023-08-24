NEET PG 2024-25: NMC asks medical colleges to submit fresh applications for increase in PG seats for next session

NEET PG 2024-25: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has requested medical colleges to submit new applications for increasing the number of seats available for postgraduate (PG) medical courses in the upcoming academic year 2024-25. The commission has stated that the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGME) has already reviewed the majority of applications that were scheduled for recognition and renewal of recognition in the year 2022.

NMC states in its notice that, “such medical colleges or institutes may submit fresh applications for increase of seats in various post-graduate courses being run by them for admission in the Academic Session 2024-25 since Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has called applications for increase of seats in post-graduate courses.”

Medical colleges to have a maximum of 150 UG seats

Earlier this week, the NMC said that the medical colleges established from 2024-25 will be allowed to have a maximum of 150 undergraduate (UG) seats provided the institute follows the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population in that state, as per the new UG guidelines.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) also invited applications for setting up new medical colleges, renewal of existing medical courses and increasing UG, and PG medical courses. As per the announcement, the medical colleges will have to submit the application for MD, MS, and MDS programmes by September 15.

NMC Seeks Fellowship Details for FMG Temporary Registration

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked the medical colleges to upload the details of fellowship programmes for foreign medical graduates including course content, duration, fee etc. on their official websites. The Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRC) of NMC will verify these details while processing the applications for granting temporary registration to the FMGs.

The commission said that failure to provide the details will result in a delay in the granting of temporary registration. The registration will be provided for a maximum period of 12 months followed by a cooling-off period of one year.

