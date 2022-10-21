NEET PG Admission 2022: Supreme Court Extends Deadline For PG Medical Admission, Check Last Date Here

NEET PG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates and media reports, the Supreme Court of India has extended the last date for NEET PG admission. Candidates can now apply for PG medical programmes for the academic year 2022-23 for all-India quota (AIQ), deemed, central universities and state quota seats by 25th November 2022.

As per media reports, the admission deadline extension has been given the ground that due to lockdown and later restrictions during COVID-19, the NEET PG counselling for academic year 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 could not meet the time schedule. Therefore, the commencement of the session was delayed.

Tweet Regarding NEET PG Admission 2022 Date Extension

Bench: The explanation is bonafide. We accordingly allow the application extending the time (as prayed for in the application). — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 21, 2022

Supreme Court's Order on NEET PG Admission 2022 Date Extension

As per media reports, the decision of extending the last date was taken today by a bench including - Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli. They stated that the explanation provided by the NMC is - bonafide. This has come after NMC asked extension as according to an order passed by the Supreme Court in 2016, the commission cannot conduct admissions in PG medical courses after 31st May. NMC claimed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuous lockdown, the counselling for the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22 was delayed. Hence, the NEET PG counselling delayed the commencement of the academic year.

NEET PG Revised Cut off 2022

Recently, the NEET PG cut-off marks have been reduced for all the categories. The decision has been made after considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the NEET PG counselling in the last academic session. The qualifying percentile for all categories has been lowered. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised NEET PG cut-off scores through an official notification. The authorities released the notification regarding the NEET PG revised cut off on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Final Result OUT, Check at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here