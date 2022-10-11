NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Starts For Round 2 at mcc.nic.in, Check Guidelines Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 choice-filling and locking window today on 11th October. All the registered candidates can fill out their NEET PG counselling 2022 choices at mcc.nic.in. The last date to fill and lock choices for NEET PG counselling round 2 is 14th October till 11:55 pm in online mode.

The MCC has also activated the link for the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 reset/unlock registration option. All the eligible candidates can apply for the NEET PG counselling reset or unlock registration option till 14th October by 10 am.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Option

As per media updates, candidates must fill in choices in NEET PG counselling round 2 carefully as once the choices are locked they cannot be modified. One can fill in a total of 30 to 40 choices in their NEET PG counselling application form. While filling out the choices, candidates should choose preferences as the MCC will release the NEET PG seat allotment result based on choices submitted by the candidates.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Guidelines

Candidates must fill in the NEET PG counselling choices carefully. Later, any request to MCC or DGHS regarding change/alteration of choices will not be entertained.

Candidates must lock the choices and click on the - Print Lock Choice tab to get a print of the submitted choices.

If a candidate failed to lock in the choice during NEET PG counselling, the preference will be automatically locked and they will not be allowed to change it.

The fresh choice filling will be available in NEET PG counselling round 1 and 2 and in mop-up round counselling while there will be no choice filling in the stray vacancy round.

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates will get the seats in Deemed University based on preference or choices filled by them as per merit only.

