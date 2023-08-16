NEET PG Counselling registration 2023 for round 2 from tomorrow, apply for PG Medical admission at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the registration form for round 2 of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling on August 17. Candidates willing to participate can register themselves at the official website: mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG counselling registration window will close on August 22 at 12 pm, however, the payment window will be open till 8 pm on August 22.

The tentative NEET seat matrix by participating institutes will be released on August 18, 2023. The choice-filling process will begin on August 19 and conclude on August 22 at 11:55 pm. MCC conducts NEET PG counselling for 50% All India Quota seats in four rounds namely, 1, 2, 3 and stray round.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates

The official dates for NEET PG counselling have been released by the MCC. It must be noted that the NEET PG counselling 2023 will only be held at mcc.nic.in for 50% AIQ. Check round 2 dates below:

Events Dates NEET PG counselling registration round 2 August 17 to 22, 2023 Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 2 Till August 22, 2023 (8 PM) Choice filling and locking for counselling round 2 August 19 to 22, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 23 to 24, 2023 Result of counselling round 2 August 25, 2023 Uploading of documents August 26, 2023 Reporting at allotted college August 27 to September 4, 2023

Verification of joined candidates by institutes September 5 to 6, 2023

How to register for NEET Counselling Registration 2023 for Round 2?

Candidates willing to participate in round 2 have to register online from August 17, 2023. Those who are yet to register can go through the steps to know to apply for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details such as NEET PG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET results and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page

