NEET PG 2023 Result Announced at nbe.edu.in, Check Cut Off Scores Here

NEET PG Result 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET PG 2023 result today on March 14. Candidates can check their NEET PG result 2023 at the official websites – natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in. Also, to download the NEET PG scorecard , they will have to use their login credentials. As per the official notice, the scorecard of NEET PG exam will be available for download on or after March 25.

Along with announcement of result, the officials have also release the category-wise NEET PG cut off 2023. All the qualified candidates in the NEET PG 2023 exam will be eligible to attend the counselling session conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The update regarding NEET PG counselling 2023 dates will be released soon.

NEET PG Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET PG Result 2023 Announcement Tweet

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Tweeted - "The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results." Check tweet below -

The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today!



Congrats to all students declared qualified in results.



NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!



https://t.co/7rZshIOr3p — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2023

How To Check NEET PG Result 2023?

NEET PG 2023 result PDF includes the roll number of candidates, marks scored, and the rank secured by the candidate. They can check their NEET PG result 2023 by following the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - natboard.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link for NEET PG 2023 result.

3rd Step - NEET PG result 2023 Notice will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Now, click on View the result of NEET PG 2023.

5th Step - NEET PG result pdf will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the result PDF and search roll number using Ctrl+F command.

Check NEET PG Result 2023 Notice PDF - Click Here

NEET PG Cut Off 2023: Qualifying Percentile and Score

As per the official notice, it has been stated - "The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy." Candidates can check below the NEET PG category-wise cut off scores below -

Categories Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut-off (Out of 800) General/EWS 50th percentile 291 General-PwBD 45th percentile 274 SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 257

NEET PG Scorecard 2023

As of now, the NEET PG result pdf has been released on the official website. The individual NEET 2023 scorecards of the candidates can be downloaded from the website - nbe.edu.in on or after March 25, 2023. They will have to use their login credentials to download the NEET PG scorecard 2023. The NEET PG counselling will begin shortly in a few after the release of the scorecard. The counselling session will let them take admission in the NEET PG accepting colleges across the country.

Also Read: AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Registration To Begin Tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here