NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Begin Today, Check Schedule Here

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET SS 2023 counselling registration process today, November 8, 2023. The first round registration window will remain open until November 14, 2023. Candidates who have cleared their NEET SS 2023 exams can visit the official counselling website to register for the first allotment round.

MCC has released the schedule for a total of 2 counselling rounds. After the registration and choice-filling process for the first allotment round is completed, the NEET SS first-round allotment result will be announced on November 17, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in the first round can report to the colleges for admissions from November 18 to 24, 2023.

NEET SS 2023 counselling round 1 registration and choice filling window will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the round one registration and choice filling through the direct link provided below. The link will be made live as soon as the registration window opens.

NEET SS Counselling 2023 - Link to be available soon

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Schedule

Particulars Date Registration/Payment Facility November 8 to 14, 2023 Choice Filling/ Locking November 8 to 14, 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment November 15 and 16, 2023 Result November 17, 2023 Reporting November 18 to 24, 2023

Steps to Register for NEET SS Counselling 2023

The counselling registration and choice-filling window for NEET SS 2023 will be available online for eligible candidates. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can complete the registration and choice-filling process by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET SS counselling 2023

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS counselling registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and complete the registration

Step 4: Fill out the choices for the allotment

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: NVS Registration 2024 Deadline For Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry Extended till November 15, Get Link Here