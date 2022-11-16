NEET SS Counseling Registration 2022 From 22 Nov for Round 1, Check NEET Super-Specialty Schedule Here

NEET SS Counseling Dates 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the schedule of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling in online mode for round 1 and 2. As per the released dates, NEET SS counselling 2022 registration for round 1 will commence on 22nd November.

Candidates can check the NEET SS counselling 2022 schedule at the official website - mcc.nic.in. Only those candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will only be eligible to participate in the NEET SS 2022 counselling process. The NBE announced the NEET SS result 2022 on 15th September 2022.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1

Events Dates Commencement of NEET SS registration 22nd November 2022 Last date for NEET SS registration 28th November 2022 (12 Noon) NEET SS Choice filling/ Locking 25th November 2022 Last date to fill choices for NEET SS 28th November 2022 NEET SS Seat allotment process 29th to 30th November 2022 NEET SS counselling result 1st December 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 2nd to 7th December 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2

Events Dates Commencement of NEET SS registration 9th December 2022 Last date for NEET SS registration for round 2 14th December 2022 (12 Noon) NEET SS Choice filling/ Locking 10th December 2022 Last date to fill choices for NEET SS 14th December 2022 NEET SS Seat allotment process 15th to 16th November 2022 NEET SS counselling result 17th December 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 18th to 24th December 2022

Check NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule Here

NEET SS Counselling 2022

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conduct the counselling for NEET SS based on the scores secured by the candidates in the entrance exam. A total of two rounds of NEET SS 2022 counselling will be held for admission to 2,447 DM/MCh/DNB super speciality seats. As many as 156 governments, private, deemed and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions will participate in NEET SS counselling 2022.

