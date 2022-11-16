    NEET SS Counseling Registration 2022 From 22 Nov for Round 1, Check NEET Super-Specialty Schedule Here

    NEET SS Counseling Dates 2022 (OUT): MCC has announced the NEET Super-Specialty counselling dates at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register for NEET SS counselling 2022 for round 1 from 22nd November in online mode. Know details here 

    Updated: Nov 16, 2022 12:27 IST
    NEET SS Counseling 2022 Dates OUT
    NEET SS Counseling Dates 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the schedule of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling in online mode for round 1 and 2. As per the released dates, NEET SS counselling 2022 registration for round 1 will commence on 22nd November.

    Candidates can check the NEET SS counselling 2022 schedule at the official website - mcc.nic.in. Only those candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will only be eligible to participate in the NEET SS 2022 counselling process. The NBE announced the NEET SS result 2022 on 15th September 2022.

    NEET SS Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1 

    Events

    Dates

    Commencement of NEET SS registration

    22nd November 2022

    Last date for NEET SS registration

    28th November 2022 (12 Noon)

    NEET SS Choice filling/ Locking

    25th November 2022 

    Last date to fill choices for NEET SS

    28th November 2022

    NEET SS Seat allotment process 

    29th to 30th November 2022

    NEET SS counselling result

    1st December 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    2nd to 7th December 2022

    NEET SS Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2 

    Events

    Dates

    Commencement of NEET SS registration

    9th December 2022

    Last date for NEET SS registration for round 2

    14th December 2022 (12 Noon)

    NEET SS Choice filling/ Locking

    10th December 2022 

    Last date to fill choices for NEET SS

    14th December 2022

    NEET SS Seat allotment process 

    15th to 16th November 2022

    NEET SS counselling result

    17th December 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    18th to 24th December 2022

    Check NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule Here

    NEET SS Counselling 2022 

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conduct the counselling for NEET SS based on the scores secured by the candidates in the entrance exam. A total of two rounds of NEET SS 2022 counselling will be held for admission to 2,447 DM/MCh/DNB super speciality seats. As many as 156 governments, private, deemed and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions will participate in NEET SS counselling 2022. 

