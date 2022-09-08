NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key OUT: Check at neet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key: After a long wait, the National Testing Agency has finally released the NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key. The final answer key has been released in the form of a PDF document containing the question number and answer code. Students who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exams can check the final answer key through the link provided here.

The NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key was prepared after taking into consideration the objections raised by students during the Answer Key objection raising process. The results of the students are declared based on the final answer key released by the NTA.

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 Results and the Final Answer Key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key is also available here.

How to download the NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key

The NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key is now available on the official website. Students who have raised objections against the provisional answer key can cross check with the final answer key for clarification.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Final Answer Key link provided on the homepage

Step 3: The final answer key pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET UG 2022 final Answer Key for further reference

Details given on the NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key

The NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key is a pdf document containing the question number, question paper code and the correct answers for each question. The details mentioned on the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key include

NEET UG 2022 Question Number

Option ID

Question Paper Code

