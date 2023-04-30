NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Out, Download at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip: NEET UG 2023 Exam City slip is now available online. NTA released the exam city slip today - April 30, 2023. Students appearing for the exams on May 7, 2023, can visit the official website of NTA-NEET to download the exam city slip. The NEET exam city slip includes the exam city details where candidates will be allotted an exam centre.

To download the NEET UG 2023 Exam city slip candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth. Since the exam city slip has been released, NTA will soon be releasing the admit card for the entrance exam. Candidates travelling from far can make their necessary travel arrangements based on the city allotted. Candidates must note that the exam city allotted is based on the choices entered by the students when filling the application form.

The NEET UG 2023 exam city slip is available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to download the exam city slip.

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Download - Direct Link Here

How to download NEET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

The NEET UG exam city slip is available online. NTA has issued three display links for students to download the exam city slip. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the city slip.

Step 1: Visit the NTA-NEET UG official website

Step 2: Click on the city slip link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the link given

Step 4: Download the exam city slip for further reference

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

The NEET UG 2023 admit card will be available in the coming days. Since the exams are scheduled for May 7, 2023, NTA is expected to release the admit card a fee days before the commencement of the exams. A direct link for candidates to check the admit card will also be available here.

