NEET UG 2023: Exam Dates, Application Schedule, and Instructions Soon

NEET UG 2023: As per media reports, the National Testing Agency will be announcing the NEET UG 2023 examination dates soon. The National Testing Agency is the conducting body of the Medical Entrance exams for undergraduate medical aspirants.

Along with the NEET UG 2022 Registration and Application schedule, NTA will also be releasing the complete eligibility criteria, examination schedule, exam pattern, and counselling details. The NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application link will be available on the official website nta.nic.in or neet.nta.nic.in. Currently, the registration process for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling process is underway.

Candidates who have qualified their class 12 exams and those who wish to take the exams for a second time can register for the same through the link which will be made available on the official website of the National Testing Agency.

JEE Main Applications Soon

Media reports also stated that the registration link for the JEE Main 2023 Examination session will be released by the third week of November 2023. The detailed schedule and confirmed dates of the JEE Main 2023 examination session will also be announced on the website soon.

About NEET UG Exams

The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET UG entrance examinations for admissions to the undergraduate medical programmes offered in medical colleges across the country. Students who clear the medical entrance exams will be eligible for admission to the medical programmes under the All India Quota and the State Quota seats offered in the medical colleges.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for Mop Up Starts, Apply at mcc.nic.in till 4 Nov