NEET UG 2023 Registration To Start By End of Feb, Here's What Officials Said about Application Dates

NEET UG 2023 Registration: According to media reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2023 exam registration by the end of this month (February). The date for the release of NEET UG 2023 registration form is yet to be announced, however, NTA Chief Vineet Joshi has confirmed that it will start by end of February. Candidates who wish to appear for the medical entrance exam have to fill up NEET UG application form 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in.

To submit the NEET 2023 application form, candidates have to register, fill out the application form and upload the images and documents. Here, candidates can check the list of documents required for NEET 2023 application form. According to the announced date, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7.

NTA Confirms NEET UG 2023 Registration To Start By End of This Month

According to media reports, earlier, the NEET UG registration was scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February. However, the NEET UG registration 2023 has not started yet. However, NTA Chief Vineet Joshi has confirmed and informed that it will start by the end of this month. Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam. Through NEET-UG 2023 admission will be granted to 91,827 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, including 1899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats.

How To Register for NEET UG 2023?

Candidates will be able to fill up the NEET 2023 registration form at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. They will have to fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee. Go through the steps to know how to register for NEET UG 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Registration for NEET UG 2023.

3rd Step - On the next page select - New registration.

4th Step - Complete the registration, login and fill the NEET application form.

5th Step - After filling up the form, upload the required documents.

6th Step - Now, pay the application fee and submit the NEET 2023 application form.

