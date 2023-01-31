NEET UG 2023 Application Date Soon, Check List of Documents Required To Fill Online Form

NEET UG 2023 Application: Many aspirants are awaiting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 application form. As of now only NEET UG 2023 exam date has been announced. As per the released date, NTA NEET UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Based on the exam date, it is expected that National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG 2023 application date and other important details.

After the release of NEET UG 2023 application form, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to fill up the online form. To submit the NEET 2023 application form, candidates have to register, fill out the application form and upload the images and documents. Here, candidates can check the list of documents required for NEET 2023 application form.

List of Documents Required To Fill NEET UG 2023 Application Form

NTA NEET will be conducted in pen and paper mode for over 18 lakh candidates for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. However, to appear for NTA medical entrance exam, candidates have to fill up the NEET UG application form along with uploading the prescribed documents. Check the list of documents required while filling up NEET online form -

Marksheet, pass certificate and other details of class 10th

Marksheet, pass certificate and other details of class 12th

Aadhaar card to enter the Aadhaar number (last 4 digits only)

Class 12 roll number issued by the Board/Election Card (EPIC No.), passport number, ration card number, bank account or any other valid Govt. identity number.

Scanned image of passport-size photograph

Scanned image of signature

Scanned image of left-hand thumb impression

Postcard size photograph

Also, details of Credit/Debit card, Net Banking and UPI payment gateway details (for online payment).

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Requirements: Identity Proof

Category of Candidates Types of permissible IDs Indian Nationals of all States Aadhaar Number (last 4 digits)/, Class 12 Roll number issued by the Board, Election Card (EPIC No.), Ration Card, Bank Account Passbook with Photograph, Passport Number or Number of any other Photo Identity Card issued by Government NRIs Passport Number, Aadhaar (last 4 digits) Foreign Nationals/ OCI/PIO Passport Number

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Know How To Edit Here