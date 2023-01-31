    NEET UG 2023 Application Date Soon, Check List of Documents Required To Fill Online Form

    Jan 31, 2023
    NEET UG 2023 Application: Many aspirants are awaiting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 application form. As of now only NEET UG 2023 exam date has been announced. As per the released date, NTA NEET UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Based on the exam date, it is expected that National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG 2023 application date and other important details. 

    After the release of NEET UG 2023 application form, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to fill up the online form. To submit the NEET 2023 application form, candidates have to register, fill out the application form and upload the images and documents. Here, candidates can check the list of documents required for NEET 2023 application form. 

    List of Documents Required To Fill NEET UG 2023 Application Form 

    NTA NEET will be conducted in pen and paper mode for over 18 lakh candidates for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. However, to appear for NTA medical entrance exam, candidates have to fill up the NEET UG application form along with uploading the prescribed documents. Check the list of documents required while filling up NEET online form - 

    • Marksheet, pass certificate and other details of class 10th
    • Marksheet, pass certificate and other details of class 12th
    • Aadhaar card to enter the Aadhaar number (last 4 digits only)
    • Class 12 roll number issued by the Board/Election Card (EPIC No.), passport number, ration card number, bank account or any other valid Govt. identity number. 
    • Scanned image of passport-size photograph
    • Scanned image of signature
    • Scanned image of left-hand thumb impression
    • Postcard size photograph 
    • Also, details of Credit/Debit card, Net Banking and UPI payment gateway details (for online payment). 

    NEET UG 2023 Application Form Requirements: Identity Proof 

    Category of Candidates

    Types of permissible IDs

    Indian Nationals of all States

    Aadhaar Number (last 4 digits)/, Class 12 Roll number issued by the Board, Election Card (EPIC No.), Ration Card, Bank Account Passbook with Photograph, Passport Number or Number of any other Photo Identity Card issued by Government

    NRIs

    Passport Number, Aadhaar (last 4 digits)

    Foreign Nationals/ OCI/PIO

    Passport Number

