    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Know How To Edit Here

    NEET PG 2023 application correction window will be live today-January 30, 2023. Candidates willing to make changes must do the same before the deadline i.e. Feb 3, 2023, at nbe.edu.in

     

    Updated: Jan 30, 2023 12:46 IST
    NEET PG 2023 Correction Window Opens Today
    NEET PG 2023 Correction Window Opens Today

    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Today: As per the official schedule, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the NEET PG 2023 application correction window today-January 30, 2023. Thus, candidates who have already registered will be able to make corrections in the NEET PG 2023 application form. Once the link is activated, they can do the same on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

    The authorities will close the edit window for the NEET PG application form 2023 on February 3, 2023. It must be noted that candidates can change or modify any information or documents except name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city. Afterward, the board will open a final edit window to rectify deficient/Incorrect Images-Photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions from February 14 to 17, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire NEET PG 2023 schedule below.

    NEET PG 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Edit window for NEET PG Application form

    January 30 to February 3, 2023

    Final edit window to rectify incorrect images

    February 14 to 17, 2023

    NEET PG Admit Card

    February 27, 2023

    NEET PG 2023 Exam date

    March 5, 2023

    Result Declaration

    March 31, 2023

    How to Edit NEET PG 2023 Application Form?

    As per updates, NBE will activate the NEET PG 2023 application correction link today. Once activated, candidates will be able to make changes to the application form at nbe.edu.in. They can follow these steps to edit-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG from examination section
    • Step 3: Now, click on NEET PG 2023 correction window
    • Step 4: Enter the login credentials
    • Step 5: Edit the NEET PG application form 2023
    • Step 6: Save the new changes
    • Step 7: Download it and take a printout

    Also Read: NEET MDS 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Spon at natboard.edu.in



    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification