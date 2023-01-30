NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Know How To Edit Here

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Today: As per the official schedule, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the NEET PG 2023 application correction window today-January 30, 2023. Thus, candidates who have already registered will be able to make corrections in the NEET PG 2023 application form. Once the link is activated, they can do the same on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

The authorities will close the edit window for the NEET PG application form 2023 on February 3, 2023. It must be noted that candidates can change or modify any information or documents except name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city. Afterward, the board will open a final edit window to rectify deficient/Incorrect Images-Photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions from February 14 to 17, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire NEET PG 2023 schedule below.

NEET PG 2023 Schedule

Event Date Edit window for NEET PG Application form January 30 to February 3, 2023 Final edit window to rectify incorrect images February 14 to 17, 2023 NEET PG Admit Card February 27, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Exam date March 5, 2023 Result Declaration March 31, 2023

How to Edit NEET PG 2023 Application Form?

As per updates, NBE will activate the NEET PG 2023 application correction link today. Once activated, candidates will be able to make changes to the application form at nbe.edu.in. They can follow these steps to edit-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG from examination section

Step 3: Now, click on NEET PG 2023 correction window

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5 : Edit the NEET PG application form 2023

Step 6: Save the new changes

Step 7: Download it and take a printout

