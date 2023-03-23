NEET UG 2023: Registrations Underway at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Documents Required, Know How to Apply Here

NEET UG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for NEET UG 2023 examination in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for the Undergraduate examination (NEET-UG) 2023 can register themselves by visiting the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the information bulletin, the NEET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions available on the website.

NEET UG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

NEET UG 2023 Schedule

Candidates who are appearing for NEET UG 2023 examination can go through the below-given table to know the complete schedule

Events Dates NEET UG 2023 Exam May 7, 2023 Details of NEET UG Exam Centre, Date, and Shift As indicated on Admit Card NEET UG 2023 Result To be Announced

Documents Required for NEET UG 2023 Registration

Candidates can check the list of documents given below that are required at the time of NEET UG 2023 registrations.

Scanned Copy of the Photograph

Scanned Copy of Signature

Class 10th Marksheet

Category certificate (If any)

PwD certificate

Address Proof

How to Register for NEET UG 2023?

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the NEET UG 2023 can follow the below given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit NEET UG official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the NEET UG 2023 Registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Login using the required details i.e. Application Number and Password

Step 4: The User ID and Password will be generated to the registered Email ID

Step 5: Fill all remaining details in the NEET UG 2023 application form as asked

Step 6: Upload all the scanned images of candidate’s photograph, signature, and left-thumb impression within the given format

Step 7: Now, make the payment of the registrations fee of NEET UG 2023 via online mode

Step 8: Submit the NEET UG 2023 application form and take the printout of the same for future reference

Also Read: Pondicherry University Admission 2023: Apply for PG Degree, Diploma Programmes through CUET