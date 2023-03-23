NEET UG 2023: Registrations Underway at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Documents Required, Know How to Apply Here

NEET UG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for NEET UG 2023 examination in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for the Undergraduate examination (NEET-UG) 2023 can register themselves by visiting the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.
As per the information bulletin, the NEET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions available on the website.
NEET UG 2023 Schedule
Candidates who are appearing for NEET UG 2023 examination can go through the below-given table to know the complete schedule
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET UG 2023 Exam
|
May 7, 2023
|
Details of NEET UG Exam Centre, Date, and Shift
|
As indicated on Admit Card
|
NEET UG 2023 Result
|
To be Announced
Documents Required for NEET UG 2023 Registration
Candidates can check the list of documents given below that are required at the time of NEET UG 2023 registrations.
- Scanned Copy of the Photograph
- Scanned Copy of Signature
- Class 10th Marksheet
- Category certificate (If any)
- PwD certificate
- Address Proof
How to Register for NEET UG 2023?
Candidates who are interested in appearing for the NEET UG 2023 can follow the below given steps to complete the registration process.
Step 1: Visit NEET UG official website- neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Now, click on the NEET UG 2023 Registration link available on the screen
Step 3: Login using the required details i.e. Application Number and Password
Step 4: The User ID and Password will be generated to the registered Email ID
Step 5: Fill all remaining details in the NEET UG 2023 application form as asked
Step 6: Upload all the scanned images of candidate’s photograph, signature, and left-thumb impression within the given format
Step 7: Now, make the payment of the registrations fee of NEET UG 2023 via online mode
Step 8: Submit the NEET UG 2023 application form and take the printout of the same for future reference
