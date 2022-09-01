NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Objection window to close tomorrow, Check at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has finally released the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key on August 31, 2022. According to the official notification issued by the Agency candidates can raise objections until September 2, 2022. Students who have appeared for the exams and have doubts in the provisional answer key can visit the official website and submit the objections through the link available on the website.

Along with the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key the agency has also released the OMR Response sheet and the link for students to submit the objections against the answers given in the provisional answer key.

NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Official notification

Candidates who have doubts regarding the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key can raise the objections through the link available on the official website. Candidates can click on the objection link and enter the details on the link provided following which they can submit the fee. Candidates must note that the fee is based on the number of objections raised.

The NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key will be announced based on the objections raised by students. As per the official schedule released, the NEET UG 2022 Results are expected to be announced by September 7, 2022.

Steps to raise objections against NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key

Candidates are provided the chance to raise objections in case there are any discrepancies in the answers given in the provisional answer key. Students can also follow the steps provided here to raise objections against the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG official website

Step 2: Click on the Answer Key challenge link

Step 3: Login using the Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: The Question and Answer sequence will be mentioned

Step 5: To challenge the answer click on the option provided

Step 6: Upload supporting documents for every challenge

Step 7: Save claim and submit the fee

