NEET UG Counselling 2022: Opt Out window for Stray Vacancy Close Tomorrow

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Council Committee will close the window for candidates to opt-out from the NEET UG 2022 Stray vacancy round tomorrow - December 20, 2022. Candidates who do not want to participate in the NEET UG 2022 Stray Vacancy round can login to their account and select the opt-out option through the link available on the official website.

Those participating in the NEET UG 2022 Stray vacancy round will be allotted seats as per merit and choices entered during the mop-up round of UG counselling. As per the schedule given, the processing of the NEET UG 2022 seat allotment of the stray vacancy round will be conducted on December 21 and 22, 2022 while the results will be declared on December 23, 2022.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round are required to complete the reporting process to the allotted seats from December 24 to 28, 2022.

Instructions for online stray vacancy round

According to the instructions provided, no new registrations/ payment options will be considered for the inline stray vacancy round

No fresh choice filling will be conducted for the NEET UG 2022 Online stray vacancy round.

The choices entered by students in the mop-up round will be considered for the seat allotment of the online stray vacancy.

The allotment of seats will be conducted online and only those who have not yet been allotted seats will be eligible to participate in the online stray vacancy round.

