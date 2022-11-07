NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registrations Close Today at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations: Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration process today. Those who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance exams and are eligible for the online counselling procedure can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to complete the registration process.

In the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration link candidates need to visit the official website and enter all the required details provided. Only those candidates who complete the registration process for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling process will be eligible for the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 counselling allotment process.

The registration link for NEET UG 2022 Counselling process is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the counselling registration and application process through the links available here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration Round 2’ link given on the official website

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials to complete the application

Step 4: Enter the choices for the allotment procedure in the order of preference

Step 5: Submit the NEET UG 2022 Application Fee and click on the submit tab

The last date for students to complete the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 counselling choice-filling procedure is November 8, 2022. The processing of seat allotment of round 2 will be on November 9 and 10, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 counselling allotment results will be announced on November 11, 2022.

After the second round of allotment is completed, the Medical Counselling Committee will be conducting the Mop-Up round for the undergraduate counselling. The registrations for the NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round will be conducted from November 23, 2022.

