NEET UG Counselling 2023: Portal for Generation of PwD Certificates Open, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023 PwD Certificate: The Medical Counselling Committee in an official notification have announced the opening of the online portal for the generation of PwD certificates by the Designated Disability NEET screening Centres.

According to the notification, candidates who want to get a PwD seat through the MCC counselling process can get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability screening Centre in the online mode.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling PwD Certificate Notification - Click Here

MCC has released the list of centres from where students can get their PwD certificates. Candidates are required to visit the designated disability NEET screening centres for physical examination and quantification of their disability to obtain the PwD certificate which is generated online by the centre.

It must be noted that no other certificate except the one generated through the MCC portal online will be accepted during the admission process.

Irrespective of the fact whether candidates have qualified NEET UG 2023 exams in terms of the cutoff percentile, all candidates will be able to get the online certificate issued from the designated centres. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

NEET UG Counselling 2023

The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to commence the first round registrations for the NEET UG 2023 counselling soon. According to media reports, the NEET UG 2023 counselling dates are expected to be released in the coming week.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 exams are eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2023 counselling procedure. The schedule for the counselling rounds will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in.

