NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registrations Begin on September 29, Check Complete Schedule Here

- NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 registrations to begin on September 29
- Allotment result to be released on October 8
- Online stray vacancy round to be after round 3 seat allotment
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 seat allotment registrations will begin next week. According to the official schedule, the link to register for NEET UG round 3 will be available from September 29, 2025. Candidates interested in participating in the third round of counselling must register within the given deadline.
The last date to register for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment is October 5, 2025. The link for students to enter the choices for the third round of counselling will open on September 30, 2025. Based on the choices entered the NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 8, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from October 9 to 17, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
|Events
|Date
|Registration/ Payment
|September 29 to October 5, 2025
|Choice Filling/ Locking
|September 30 to October 5, 2025
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|October 6 to 7, 2025
|Result
|October 8, 2025
|Reporting
|October 9 to 17, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registrations
The registration process for round 3 counselling will begin on September 29. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on New Registration under candidate activity
Step 3: Enter the login id and password
Step 4: Complete the registration process
Step 5: Save and submit
