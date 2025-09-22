IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registrations Begin on September 29, Check Complete Schedule Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment registration window to begin on September 29, 2025. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the second counselling round can register for the third round through the link available at mcc.nic.in. 

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registrations Begin on September 29
Key Points

  • NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 registrations to begin on September 29
  • Allotment result to be released on October 8
  • Online stray vacancy round to be after round 3 seat allotment

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 seat allotment registrations will begin next week. According to the official schedule, the link to register for NEET UG round 3 will be available from September 29, 2025. Candidates interested in participating in the third round of counselling must register within the given deadline.

The last date to register for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment is October 5, 2025. The link for students to enter the choices for the third round of counselling will open on September 30, 2025. Based on the choices entered the NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 8, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from October 9 to 17, 2025. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

Events Date
Registration/ Payment September 29 to October 5, 2025
Choice Filling/ Locking September 30 to October 5, 2025
Processing of Seat Allotment October 6 to 7, 2025
Result October 8, 2025
Reporting October 9 to 17, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registrations

The registration process for round 3 counselling will begin on September 29. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on New Registration under candidate activity

Step 3: Enter the login id and password

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Save and submit

