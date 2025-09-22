NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registrations Begin on September 29, Check Complete Schedule Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 seat allotment registrations will begin next week. According to the official schedule, the link to register for NEET UG round 3 will be available from September 29, 2025. Candidates interested in participating in the third round of counselling must register within the given deadline.

The last date to register for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment is October 5, 2025. The link for students to enter the choices for the third round of counselling will open on September 30, 2025. Based on the choices entered the NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 8, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from October 9 to 17, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule