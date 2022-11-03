NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 For Round 2 Begins, Seat Allotment on 9 Nov

NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Round 2: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration for NEET UG counselling round 2 today. Candidates who want to participate in the NEET UG counselling 2022 second round can apply on mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in Round 1 or wish to apply for an upgrade can register for NEET UG counselling round 2.

As per the MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing NEET UG counselling schedule for round 2, the deadline for registration is 7th November (11 am) whereas the deadline for fee payment is 3 pm.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Round 2: As per the latest updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to commence the NEET UG counselling registration 2022 for round 2. As per the scheduled dates, the NEET UG counselling registration round was scheduled to commence on 2nd November 2022. However, the link for registration has not been activated yet. However, it is expected that NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 will begin soon by today.

How To Apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2?

The MCC NEET UG counselling registration process will be followed by choice filling and locking, fee payment, seat processing, result announcement, and reporting. To participate in these, candidates have to register for round 2 as well. They can go through the steps to know how to register for NEET UG counselling -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the Homepage, click on the tab - New Registration Round 2 (Once Available).

3rd Step - Now, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password and other credentials.

4th Step - Fill up the application form, and upload all documents.

5th Step - Pay the NEET UG counselling fees and fill in choices and institutions in the order of preference and lock the same.

6th Step - Now, submit the form.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2

While registering for NEET UG counselling 2022, candidates can fill in as many choices as they want. They may also note that seats might still be available in a few government medical colleges. As per the released dates, the NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 for round is scheduled to be announced on 9th November 2022. However, with delay in NEET UG counselling registration, it might be expected that seat allotment result may be released a little later. However, there has been no official notification regarding this.

