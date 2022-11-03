MHT CET 5-Year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2022 OUT For Round 2, Get Direct Link

MHT CET 5-Year LLB Counselling Merit List 2022 (OUT): The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MH CET Law counselling 2022 round 2 alphabetical merit list for the 5-year LLB in online mode. Candidates can check and download the MHT CET law 5-year alphabetical merit list 2022 in online mode at llb5cap22.mahacet.org. The MHT CET alphabetical merit list for 5-year LLB has been released for the Maharashtra state (MS) category, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) category and Jammu and Kashmir (Jand K) category candidates.

Also, candidates can resolve their grievances related to the MHT CET 5-year LLB alphabetical merit list, edit the application form and upload the required documents through the candidate login from today 3rd November 2022.

MHT CET 5-Year LLB alphabetical merit list for MS - Direct Link (Available Now)

MHT CET 5-Year LLB alphabetical merit list for OMS - Direct Link (Available Now)

MHT CET 5-Year LLB alphabetical merit list for JK - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 3rd November 2022 at 1.24 PM

MHT CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022: As per the schedule released, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will publish the MHT CET 5-year LLB alphabetical merit list for round 2 today on 3rd November 2022. Candidates must note that the merit list will be released for MHT CET counselling Round 2 for 5-year LLB. The MH CET law alphabetical merit list for 5-year LLB will be released for - MS category for Maharashtra-domiciled candidates, OMS for all India candidates and J&K category for residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

MHT CET 5-year LLB Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Release of Alphabetical Merit list for Round 2 3rd November 2022 Resolving Grievances in MHT CET 5-Year LLB Alphabetical merit list 3rd to 7th November 2022 Candidates to edit the application form & upload required documents 3rd to 7th November 2022 Release of final merit list for round 2 10th November 2022 Release of NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS/CIWGC candidates merit list 10th November 2022 Seat Allocation Round 2 14th November 2022

How To Download Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2022 for Round 2?

The MH CET 5-year LLB merit list for round 2 will be made available on the official website - cetcell.mahace.org. On the homepage, click on cap portal and select LLB 5 year. A new page will appear on the screen. Now, click on the Alphabetical List and download the MHT CET law merit list 2022. CET Cell will also provide an opportunity to resolve grievances related to alphabetical merit list.

Edit Window for MHT CET 5-year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2022

Once the Maharashtra CET alphabetical merit list for 5 year llb releases, candidates must note that they will also be given provision to raise their objections. Those candidates whose MHT CET 5-year LLB merit list has errors can correct the same and submit it. They can edit their application form till 7th November 2022. Based on it the final MHT CET 5-Year LLB merit list for Round 2 will be released on 10th November 2022.

MHT CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2022

The registration for MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP round 2 counselling will start from tomorrow on 4th November 2022. Candidates can register for MHT CET 3-year LLB till 10th November 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have already registered can edit their application forms or their options till 10th November 2022. A total of 44,974 candidates have registered for MH CET law 3-year LLB round 1 counselling 2022 out of which around 33,731 appeared in the merit list for 3-year LLB counselling.