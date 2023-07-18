NExT 2023 Mock Test Cancelled, Registration Fee to Be Refunded, Check Details Here

NExT Mock Test 2023: The National Exit Test (NExT) mock test 2023 which was scheduled to be conducted on July 28, 2023, in computer-based mode has been cancelled. Those medical aspirants who are appearing for the NExT mock test will get a refund of the fees, Dr Yogendar Malik, an official of NMC said.

As per the given details, candidates who are belonging to the General/ OBC category had to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000 whereas candidates from SC/ST/EWS had to make the payment of Rs 1,000. The Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) candidates were exempted from paying the AIIMS NExT mock test registration fee.

Earlier, on July 13, 2023, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an official notification and informed that the National Exit Test (NExT) exam is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated July 11, 2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Check the Tweet below:

Dear Students #NExT

Mock will be cancelled and fee refunded. — Dr Yogender Malik (@dryogendermalik) July 17, 2023