NID DAT 2024 Registration Begins for BDes, MDes Programme; Apply at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2024 registration has been started for BDes and MDes programmes. Candidates can apply for these courses till December 1. Get direct link here.

Updated: Sep 11, 2023 14:10 IST
NID DAT 2024: The National Institute of Design (NID) has started the admission process for Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes). Eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website: admissions.nid.edu. They are advised to submit their application forms before the last date. 

According to the official schedule, candidates can apply for NID DAT 2024 exams till December 1. However, they can also submit applications by paying late fees up to December 3, 2023. The authorities will administer the DAT Prelims exam on December 24, 2024.

NID DAT 2024 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Start of online application form for NID DAT 2024

September 8, 2023

Last date to apply

December 1, 2023

Last date to apply (with late fees)

December 3, 2023

Release of admit cards

December 12, 2023

Conduct of DAT Prelims 

December 24, 2023

Documents Required for NID DAT 2024 Registration

Check out the mandatory files below:

  • Scanned photograph and signature
  • OBC-NCL certificate if applicable
  • SC/ST certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS and disability certificate (if applicable)
  • Passport copy for overseas candidates 

How to Apply for NID DAT 2024?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BDes/MDes registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

