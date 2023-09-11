NID DAT 2024 Registration Begins for BDes, MDes Programme; Apply at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2024: The National Institute of Design (NID) has started the admission process for Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes). Eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website: admissions.nid.edu. They are advised to submit their application forms before the last date.

According to the official schedule, candidates can apply for NID DAT 2024 exams till December 1. However, they can also submit applications by paying late fees up to December 3, 2023. The authorities will administer the DAT Prelims exam on December 24, 2024.

NID DAT 2024 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

NID DAT 2024 Registration Form Click Here

NID DAT 2024 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Start of online application form for NID DAT 2024 September 8, 2023 Last date to apply December 1, 2023 Last date to apply (with late fees) December 3, 2023 Release of admit cards December 12, 2023 Conduct of DAT Prelims December 24, 2023

Documents Required for NID DAT 2024 Registration

Check out the mandatory files below:

Scanned photograph and signature

OBC-NCL certificate if applicable

SC/ST certificate (if applicable)

EWS and disability certificate (if applicable)

Passport copy for overseas candidates

How to Apply for NID DAT 2024?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BDes/MDes registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

