    NIFT 2023 Entrance Exam To Be Held in February, Check Dates Here

    NIFT 2023: As per the updates, the application form for NIFT 2023 will release in the 1st week of November for the candidates in online mode. They can register or NIFT entrance exam 2023 at nift.ac.in till last week of December. Know details here 

    Updated: Oct 14, 2022 13:09 IST
    NIFT 2023 Entrance Exam
    NIFT 2023 Entrance Exam

    NIFT 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the application form for NIFT 2023 in the 1st week of November 2022. Candidates will be able to register for NIFT 2023 in online mode at the official website - nift.ac.in. They can apply for the NIFT entrance exam till the last week of December 2022. 

    However, the exact dates of NIFT 2023 are yet to be released till then candidates can check these dates from the table provided below. As per this schedule, the NIFT 2023 will be conducted in the 1st week of February in computer-based mode. 

    NIFT 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Commencement of NIFT registration

    First week of November 2022

    Last date to apply for NIFT

    Last week of December 2022

    Last date to fill form with a late fee of Rs 5000

    First week of January 2023

    NIFT application correction window

    Second week of January 2023

    NIFT admit card

    Third week of January 2023

    NIFT Exam

    First week of February 2023

    NIFT answer key and question paper of GAT

    Second week of February 2023

    Availability of NIFT objection window 

    Second week of February 2023

    NIFT Result

    March 2023

    NIFT Situation Test/ Personal Interview

    April 2023

    Last date of registration for SAARC/ NRIs/ foreign nationals

    30th April 2023`

    NIFT final result

    May 2023

    Allocation of NIFT seats

    May - June 2023

    NIFT 2023 Application Form 

    The National Institute of Fashion Technology will start the NIFT 2023 application window in the 1st week of November 2022 at nift.ac.in. Candidates will be able to fill up the NIFT registration form with a late fee of Rs 5,000 till the first week of January 2023. To complete the application process for NIFT 2023, candidates have to pay a NIFT application fee of Rs 3000 whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PWD have to pay Rs.1500. NIFT entrance exam is conducted to offer admission in the Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology programmes, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Technology, and Master of Fashion Management at 17 campuses.

    Also Read: DU Simulated List 2022 (Today), Check at admission.uod.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories