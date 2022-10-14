NIFT 2023 Entrance Exam To Be Held in February, Check Dates Here

NIFT 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the application form for NIFT 2023 in the 1st week of November 2022. Candidates will be able to register for NIFT 2023 in online mode at the official website - nift.ac.in. They can apply for the NIFT entrance exam till the last week of December 2022.

However, the exact dates of NIFT 2023 are yet to be released till then candidates can check these dates from the table provided below. As per this schedule, the NIFT 2023 will be conducted in the 1st week of February in computer-based mode.

NIFT 2023 Dates

Events Dates Commencement of NIFT registration First week of November 2022 Last date to apply for NIFT Last week of December 2022 Last date to fill form with a late fee of Rs 5000 First week of January 2023 NIFT application correction window Second week of January 2023 NIFT admit card Third week of January 2023 NIFT Exam First week of February 2023 NIFT answer key and question paper of GAT Second week of February 2023 Availability of NIFT objection window Second week of February 2023 NIFT Result March 2023 NIFT Situation Test/ Personal Interview April 2023 Last date of registration for SAARC/ NRIs/ foreign nationals 30th April 2023` NIFT final result May 2023 Allocation of NIFT seats May - June 2023

NIFT 2023 Application Form

The National Institute of Fashion Technology will start the NIFT 2023 application window in the 1st week of November 2022 at nift.ac.in. Candidates will be able to fill up the NIFT registration form with a late fee of Rs 5,000 till the first week of January 2023. To complete the application process for NIFT 2023, candidates have to pay a NIFT application fee of Rs 3000 whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PWD have to pay Rs.1500. NIFT entrance exam is conducted to offer admission in the Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology programmes, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Technology, and Master of Fashion Management at 17 campuses.

Also Read: DU Simulated List 2022 (Today), Check at admission.uod.ac.in