NIFT 2023 Registration Starts at nift.ac.in, Apply for BDes, MDes Till 31 Dec Here

NIFT 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology released the registration form for NIFT 2023 today i.e., 1st November in online mode. Candidates can fill up the NIFT 2023 application form on the official website - nift.ac.in. As per the announced date, the last date for NIFT registration 2023 is 31st December without paying any late fees.

The NIFT application form has been made available for BDes, MDes, PhD programmes offered by the institutes. The official notice states - “Registration open for all Academic Programmes from 1st November, 2022 to 31st December, 2022 for Admissions- 2023",

NIFT 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Fill NIFT 2023 Application Form?

Candidates have to register for NIFT 2023 in online mode only. While filling up the form, they will also have to pay the NIFT application fee. For general category, candidates have to pay Rs. 2000 whereas reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) have to pay Rs. 1000. Go through the steps to know how to apply -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NIFT - nift.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Admission tab.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now scroll down and click on sign up button and click on apply as per the respective programmes.

5th Step - Now register by entering all the asked details.

6th Step - Further, login and fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the application fees.

7th Step - Now, submit the form and download it as well.

Who are eligible to apply for NIFT 2023?

To apply for BDes, candidates must have passed the class 12th from a recognised board. Also, the candidates should be less than 24 years of age whereas the reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) will get five years of relaxation in their upper age limit. Only those who qualify in NIFT 2023 will be eligible for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes - Fashion Design, Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design.

